Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,746. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

