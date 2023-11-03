Versor Investments LP Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,121 shares of company stock worth $10,183,303. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

