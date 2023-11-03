Versor Investments LP Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,387 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 75,428 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after buying an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $147,795,000 after purchasing an additional 277,742 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 5,891,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,566,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.05. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

