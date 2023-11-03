Versor Investments LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $5.58 on Friday, reaching $217.34. 13,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,675. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

