Versor Investments LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

