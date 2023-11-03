Versor Investments LP Has $1.34 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $3,056,836 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 17.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,102,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,512. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.