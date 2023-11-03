Versor Investments LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.80. 170,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

