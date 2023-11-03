Versor Investments LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Paylocity by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,462,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $26.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 268,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $143.55 and a one year high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.