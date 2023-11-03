Versor Investments LP Has $1.54 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 75.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $79.04. 39,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

