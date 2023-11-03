Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.26. 78,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,250. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $201.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

