Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 523,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

