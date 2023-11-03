Versor Investments LP Invests $1.76 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. CubeSmart comprises approximately 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in CubeSmart by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 139,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

