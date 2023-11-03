Versor Investments LP Invests $995,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $324,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 13.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,170. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

