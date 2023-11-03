Versor Investments LP Makes New $977,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MTD traded up $32.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,023.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,389. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,095.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,253.63. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
