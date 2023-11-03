Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 287,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000. NeoGames comprises approximately 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 0.84% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 224.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGMS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGames presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NeoGames Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,234. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $883.54 million, a P/E ratio of -64.07, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

