Versor Investments LP Purchases 15,007 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 116.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 379,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $59.55. 83,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,938. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

