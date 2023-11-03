Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,803 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,760. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

