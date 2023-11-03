Versor Investments LP Purchases 26,421 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. 611,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.