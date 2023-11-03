Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 308.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Westlake comprises approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 961,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

