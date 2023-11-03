Versor Investments LP Sells 193,326 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,326 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 0.9% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Tower Semiconductor worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,401,000 after buying an additional 632,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSEM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 128,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,475. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

