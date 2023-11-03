Versor Investments LP Sells 2,067 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 27,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 560,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

