Versor Investments LP Sells 227 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 16.2 %

Expedia Group stock traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,313. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.