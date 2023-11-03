Versor Investments LP Sells 247 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

