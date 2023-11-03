Versor Investments LP Sells 493 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.11. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,230. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.50 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

