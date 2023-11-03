Versor Investments LP Sells 55,269 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,269 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 522,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,124,817. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

