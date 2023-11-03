Versor Investments LP Sells 6,129 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

PAYX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.07. 216,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.