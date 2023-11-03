Versor Investments LP Sells 7,355 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 541,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,387. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.72.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

