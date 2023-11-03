Versor Investments LP Sells 893,420 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893,420 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.97% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 9,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.