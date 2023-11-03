Versor Investments LP Takes $20.42 Million Position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,419,000. VectivBio makes up approximately 3.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in VectivBio by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VectivBio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000.

Shares of VectivBio stock remained flat at $16.85 during trading on Friday. VectivBio Holding AG has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

