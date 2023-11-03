Versor Investments LP Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:APP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 123,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.83. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

