Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.23. 195,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

