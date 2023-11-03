Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.23. 6,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $364.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,349 shares of company stock worth $1,385,711. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

