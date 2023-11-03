Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.22. 949,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.93. The firm has a market cap of $337.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $371.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

