Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,295 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.79. The stock had a trading volume of 666,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.03. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

