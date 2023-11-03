Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,772 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at $372,598,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

