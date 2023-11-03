Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $601.51. 209,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.02.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

