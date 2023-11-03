Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $151.75. 709,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.97. The company has a market cap of $357.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

