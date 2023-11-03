Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 123,188 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,188 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.71% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,788,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 702,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,877,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 72,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

