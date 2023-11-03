Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 202,702 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 198.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,702 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,109 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. 38,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,715. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

