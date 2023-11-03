Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 33,644 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.83% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,288,750,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JEMA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. 40,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.