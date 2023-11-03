Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 609 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Pool worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,028,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.13. 77,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,778. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.