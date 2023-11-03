Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 774,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after buying an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BBUS stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,049 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

