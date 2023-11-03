Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,677. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

