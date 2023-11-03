Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 78,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 308,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

