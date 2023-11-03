Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $11.78 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,413.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,692 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.02. 206,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

