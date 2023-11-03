Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

