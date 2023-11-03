Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $20.68 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.98. 620,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,721. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

