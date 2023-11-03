Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $21.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.59% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,893,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,286,000 after buying an additional 6,003,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 789.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 230,414 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBIN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 53,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

