Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $32.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

