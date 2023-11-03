Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $47.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $47,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

DGRO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 173,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

